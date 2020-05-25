Lions donate N95 masks to Riverbend

The Belle Chasse Lions Club donated a case of N95 face masks to Riverbend Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Belle Chasse last week to help residents and staff stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Riverbend Director Kellie Maronge, center, accepted the donation from Belle Chasse Lions Club Secretary Debbie Lay, right, and Lions Club Zone Chair Rickey Gaines, left.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/