Litigation heats up in PPG lawsuit

By Jason Browne

After months of little activity in the lawsuits filed last October by the Plaquemines Parish Government alleging wrongdoing by several former elected officials and employees, one defendant has had enough and is asking the courts to intervene because no factual evidence has ever been brought forth by the parish.

Last week, defendant W. Keith Hinkley and companies owned by him and his family members filed a motion requesting dismissal of the lawsuits and sanctions against the PPG. In the parish’s 2016 lawsuit, filed by attorney Robert Barnett and verified by then interim parish president Ed Theriot as “true to the best of his knowledge”, the PPG alleged that Hinkley and his companies did work for the PPG on various projects while he was a council member, which, if the work had occurred, constitutes ethical and parish charter violations. Hinkley served as a two term council member from Jan. 1, 2007 through Dec. 31, 2014.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/