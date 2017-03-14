Little Belle Chasse hoops star making moves after TV appearance

By Jason Browne

The whole world caught a glimpse of Jaliyah Manuel’s outrageous handles March 5. It was the Belle Chasse basketball prodigy’s network television debut. But it probably won’t be her last appearance on the tube.

Jaliyah, 7, has been obsessed with basketball since her father, Jovan Manuel, brought home a toy hoop for his kids when Jaliyah was around four years old. She started practicing like a pro almost immediately, which led Jovan to video his daughter’s insane ball handling skills. He put those videos up on social media and they went ultra-viral, racking up, as comedian and host Steve Harvey mentioned several times, 70 million views.

