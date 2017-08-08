Local legislators recap 2017 session

By Jason Browne

From local priorities like the Peters Road extension to statewide issues like TOPS and criminal sentencing reform, local legislators touched on a broad range of topics at the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry’s Legislative Wrap-up Aug. 3 at Timberlane Country Club in Gretna.

The panel included 8th District Senator and Senate President John Alario Jr., District 105 Representative Chris Leopold, District 7 Senator Troy Carter, District 1 Senator Sharon Hewitt, District 83 Representative Robert Billiot, District 87 Representative Rodney Lyons and District 85 Representative Joseph Marino.

