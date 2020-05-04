Local Louisiana Shipyards Receive Grants for Small Shipyard Project

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) today awarded $979,683 in funding to C&C Marine and Repair, LLC of Belle Chasse, and $1,253,160 in funding to Cooper Consolidated, LLC of Convent. They’re two of 24 U.S. small shipyards receiving $19.6 million in discretionary grants through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funding will help modernize America’s small shipyards, making them more efficient in constructing commercial vessels.

“This $19.6 million federal government investment in the nation’s small shipyards will help maintain the U. S. shipyard in frastructure of our country,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

C&C Marine and Repair, LLC of Belle Chasse, which provides general steel repairs on inland barges, will receive $ 979,638 for a 275‐ ton Crawler Crane. Cooper Consolidated, LLC of Convent, which provides midstream stevedoring, barge, marine, and logistics services, will receive $1.2 million for a 620‐ton Marine Travelift. In 2013, Louisiana shipyards supported more than 28,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and contributed more than $1.6 billion in direct, indirect, and induced labor income to the Nation’s economy.

