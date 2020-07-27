Lonzo Wilson treats local first responders to lunch

Belle Chasse State Farm agent Lonzo Wilson doesn’t like to sit idly by in a community with needs. Wilson wanted to accomplish supporting small locally owned businesses while offering appreciation to local essential workers. Thursday Wilson brought over some catered lunch from Meme’s to the Belle Chasse main Fire Station for the staff. Lonzo said, “2020 has been a strange year for us all. I feel like we can all do a little to help each other out right now. To show compassion and gratitude for others in our community. My goal is to purchase lunch for first responders in our area over the next couple of months.

