The Louisiana National Guard currently has over 1,260 soldiers and airmen providing assistance across the state to operations including COVID-19, Hurricanes Laura, Delta and most recently Zeta.

Following initial rescue operations once a storm passes, the LANG focuses on recovery operations including engineer support, road clearance, and the set up and operation of Points of Distribution sites (PODs).

Currently, the LANG is operating two PODs, one in Braithwaite and one in Grand Isle, which provides a central location for citizens to pick up meals, water, ice and tarps.

In Grand Isle, the first to feel the strength of the high winds and water surge from Zeta, Mayor David Camardelle says his dad told him at an early age that the Louisiana National Guard will always be there to help the people until they are no longer needed.

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta