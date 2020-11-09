Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta

Home
    Louisiana National Guardsmen of the 159th Fighter Wing help clear roads of debris in Belle Chasse, following Hurricane Zeta, Oct. 31.
    Airmen of the Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter Wing hand out water, ice, MREs and tarps at the Percy Griffin Community Center in Davant on Oct. 31. Hurricane Zeta knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in the area.
Mon, 2020/11/09 - 5:00am News Staff
Lang Public Affairs Office

The Louisiana National Guard currently has over 1,260 soldiers and airmen providing assistance across the state to operations including COVID-19, Hurricanes Laura, Delta and most recently Zeta.

Following initial rescue operations once a storm passes, the LANG focuses on recovery operations including engineer support, road clearance, and the set up and operation of Points of Distribution sites (PODs).

Currently, the LANG is operating two PODs, one in Braithwaite and one in Grand Isle, which provides a central location for citizens to pick up meals, water, ice and tarps.

In Grand Isle, the first to feel the strength of the high winds and water surge from Zeta, Mayor David Camardelle says his dad told him at an early age that the Louisiana National Guard will always be there to help the people until they are no longer needed.

