Lovett to play college football at McNeese
Tue, 2020/12/29 - 12:00am News Staff
On December 16, during the NCAA Football early signing period, Belle Chasse High School football standout Twillie Lovett signed his National Letter of Intent to attend McNeese State University.
Lovett, a four-year letterman, who led the Cardinals offense this year as the starting quarterback, accounted for over 900 yards of offense in a season shortened to seven games (five regular season, two playoff) due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Zeta.
