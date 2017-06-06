LSU professor: No funding to study dying Roseau cane

By Jason Browne

An LSU wetland wildlife ecology professor says it’s too early to say for sure that scale insects are causing large-scale Roseau cane die-off around the southeast Louisiana coastline, and we may not get definitive answers for a while because nobody has received funding to study the problem.

Dr. Andy Nyman spoke at the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry’s monthly luncheon on May 30 at Woodland Plantation in Port Sulphur about the rapid loss of a plant that could further destabilize Plaquemines’ coastline.

