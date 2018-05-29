Home

LWF defines role in sediment diversion

Tue, 2018/05/29 - 5:00am News Staff

By Jason Browne
reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries caught some shrapnel during a May 8 meeting of Plaquemines commercial fishermen opposed to the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion. An LDWF representative spoke to The Gazette to better define the agency’s role in that project

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

