LWF defines role in sediment diversion

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries caught some shrapnel during a May 8 meeting of Plaquemines commercial fishermen opposed to the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion. An LDWF representative spoke to The Gazette to better define the agency’s role in that project

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/