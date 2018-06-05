MARAD Associate Administrator visits Plaquemines Port

Lauren Brand, Associate Administrator of Ports and Waterways for the US Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) toured the Plaquemines Port last week for an update on port development projects. Brand, impressed with the port’s activities, offered her personal assistance in facilitating meetings in Washington, DC with agencies which could benefi t the port’s efforts either in dealing with regulatory processes or supplying project loans and grants. Executive Director Sandy Sanders thanked Brand for her commitment and attention to the port knowing her nationwide responsibilities. Pictured from leftare Sanders, Port Commissioner Nicole Williams, Brand, Port Commissioner Beau Black, Port Vice-Chairman Kirk Lepine, and Port Commissioners Irvin Juneau and Benny Rousselle.

