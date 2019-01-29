March for MLK

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jerry Turlich, second from right, joins local Vietnam veterans, from left, Joseph Williams, Leo Harvey, Clarence Brock and Alton Fredrick Jan. 21 in Pointe a la Hache for the Martin Luther King Jr. March to commemorate the civil rights icon. The day’s events in honor of Dr. King included a march to the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse and remembrances of Plaquemines’ veterans.

