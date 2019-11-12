Maria M. Prout awarded Plaquemines Parish Principal of the Year

On Wednesday, November 6, a special assembly was held at Boothville-Venice Elementary School. BVES students, faculty and staff were all honored to be present as Superintendent Denis Rousselle, Director of Secondary Education, Kenny Petkovich and Director of Elementary Education, Dr. Shelly Ritz named Maria M. Prout Plaquemines Parish Principal of the Year. Much to her surprise, Mrs. Prout was the star of the assembly which included a slideshow displaying her love and dedication to students and her school. There was also an emotional moment when students, faculty and staff all began chanting, “We Love You, Mrs. Prout!”

