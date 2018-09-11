Marker at Fort Jackson to commemorate Rotary founder

On Sunday, September 30, the Rotary Clubs of Belle Chasse and Plaquemines South will host a dedication ceremony and marker unveiling in remembrance of October 1, 1893, the night a massive hurricane devastated Plaquemines Parish. Estimates of lives lost in the disaster range from 2,000 to 3,000. Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary International, was employed as an orange picker in Buras the night the hurricane hit. Harris founded Rotary 12 years later. Had he not survived, where would Rotarians be today? A plaque will commemorate that night at Fort Jackson Museum on Highway 23 in Triumph. The dedication will begin at 2:30 p.m. Guests should arrive by 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the dedication. To RSVP, email Dr. Stuart Guey at drguey@drguey.com.

