Matthews signs on as Port deputy director

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District hired its second in command during its April 27 meeting.

Paul Matthews, a six-year veteran of external affairs at the Port of New Orleans, signed his contract to become deputy director of the Port. He’s the first of three deputies Port executive director Sandy Sanders plans to hire in the coming years as the Port executes contracts with companies like Venture Global and American Patriot Holdings that will make it a national player. Matthews will focus on administration in a “chief of staff” capacity while his future co-deputies will oversee finances and operations. Matthews’s three-year contract will pay him $120,000 per year plus benefits.

“I want to thank you for your literal vote of confidence,” Matthews told the parish council, which acts as sole governing authority of the Port. “It’s an exciting time for me and my family and what we plan to do here with the Plaquemines Port.”

