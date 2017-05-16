A message from the 2016 Seafood Queen

As a little girl, I can remember my family always talking about my heritage and the many oyster boats in our family. I listened to stories being told about the bayou and "down the road" events that took place. As I got older, I learned more, but I never really understood all of it until now.

Plaquemines Parish is known for its southern hospitality, but above all, its abundant seafood industry. Our fishermen work each season in hopes of bringing home a catch large enough to bring the income needed to feed a household. Our community is always at risk due to coastal erosion and threats of hurricanes. I am so blessed to live in one of the most resilient places in this great state, where our community always merges to push through the hardest of times.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/