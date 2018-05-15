A message from the 2017 Seafood Queen

I have always been proud to say that I am from Plaquemines Parish. Who wouldn’t? Our home is blessed with a rich history, strong sense of community, beautiful marshes, tasty citrus and the best fishing in the world. We are surrounded by water that produces over 60 million dollars of seafood exports annually, one of the biggest contributors to our parish’s economy. Th e seafood industry has always held a special place in my heart as my late great grandfather supported his young family as a shrimper in Venice. I have grown up fishing with my family on Grand Bayou. I have also grown up attending the Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival every year since I was a young girl. Some of my favorite memories have been made on festival weekend. When I was 10 years old I watched the first seafood queen, Alex, have the crown placed on her head. Since that moment I knew I wanted to be the seafood queen.

