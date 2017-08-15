Mike Bush named 2017 Plaquemines Orange King
Tue, 2017/08/15 - 12:55pm News Staff
By Jason Browne
Mississippi River Bank president Mike Bush is Plaquemines Parish’s 2017 Orange King.
Bush was nomiated in July by former Orange Kings to preside over this year’s Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival. His reign will encompass the selection of the Orange Queen on Sept. 9, the companion golf tournament Oct. 27, the coronation ball Oct. 28 and the festival itself Dec. 1-3.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/