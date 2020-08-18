Millage renewals for Plaq. schools, hospital pass with ease

The citizens of Plaquemines Parish overwhelmingly approved six millage renewals for the Plaquemines Parish School District and one millage renewal for Plaquemines Medical Center on Aug. 15.

The six school taxes, totaling 20.35 mills or roughly $20 million per year, each garnered 75 percent or more of the vote. The hospital service district’s 3 mills, or $2.95 million per year, received 78 percent support.

Voter turnout was a decent 21 percent for a ballot featuring no elected offices. More than 3,000 Plaquemines voters made their way to the polls to support the parish’s A-rated school system and its lone 24-hour medical facility.

