Mississippi River Bank Celebrates 40 Years of Service to Plaquemines

On Friday, October 9, the Mississippi River Bank (MRB) will be holding its 40 th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m at its Belle Chasse branch.

“There’s just going to be some cakes and other refreshments for our customers if they come in,” President and CEO of MRB Mike Bush said. “It’s not going to be some huge celebration.”

Even if they choose to keep the party quiet, MRB’s impact and importance to Plaquemines should not be overlooked. In 1980, when the bank was first established, MRB was one of ten banks servicing the parish. Through “personal, friendly and efficient banking services,” MRB was dedicated to helping “businesses and families [of Plaquemines] grow and prosper.” Of those ten original banks, MRB is the only one still operating today.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/