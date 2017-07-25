More Than Just Hoops

By Jason Browne

Under the leadership of Judge Michael D. Clement, the Department of Youth and Family Services and the 25th JDC is concluding its fifth year of Summer Hoops. Th rough partnerships with community stakeholders such as PPSB, PPSO, the Clerk of Court and other local entities, Summer Hoops provides pro-social, weeknight activity for 150+ youth throughout Plaquemines Parish during the month of June. Basketball games are played weekly at PPSB’s school gyms throughout the parish. Players are not only provided with a ride to and from the game, but they are also treated to snacks and ice-cold water thanks to the generous donations of numerous community leaders and businesses.

As an added bonus, Coach Mark Slessinger and the UNO Men’s Privateers Basketball Team made their annual guest appearance and hosted a skills clinic for the Summer Hoops participants on Tuesday, June 27. Coach Slessinger shared his wisdom about the commitment and discipline required to be a student-athlete, emphasizing the importance of being a devoted student.

