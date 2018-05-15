Muscular Dystrophy can’t stop Belle Chasse athlete

Sheldon Dematteo never let being in a wheelchair diminish his desire to play ball. That’s all the Plaquemines Recreation Department needed to know.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair part-time due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Sheldon, 9, of Belle Chasse, still goes to baseball and football practice like any other kid. Thanks to some creative solutions from his coaches, Sheldon gets to play in the games, too.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/