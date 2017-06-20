Muskrats speeding land loss in Plaquemines marshes

By Jason Browne

Coastal wetlands in Plaquemines Parish are already under attack from rising sea levels, subsidence and foreign bugs that appear to be killing the plants whose roots tether what remains of the precariously unstable land. Now the list of threats has expanded to include rodents.

On a fishing trip in April, Belle Chasse dentist Dr. Stuart Guey noticed open water where there used to be marsh along Wilkinson Canal near Myrtle Grove.

“When I first saw that the marsh was missing, I thought it was because of high tide. As I got closer, I noticed the mounds and that the marsh was destroyed,” said Guey.

