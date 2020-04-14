Nairn Concrete, Inc. is MRB’s first PPP loan upload

While many small businesses ponder their fate as the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus take hold on the economy, one local business owner has taken the reins of this latest crisis with her usual determination to survive and thrive against the odds.

Nairn Concrete Services, Inc. became Mississippi River Bank’s first Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application uploaded to the Small Business Administration when Nairn’s President Betsy Pavlovich authorized the loan. The PPP was created by congress to offer loans through local banks guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). If a loan recipient follows the program’s guidelines and keeps a majority of their workers employed, the loans become forgivable grants over time.

Pavlovich became Nairn Concrete’s president in January 2018 when her husband David Pavlovich passed away unexpectedly. David and Betsy were partners in life and business, but David was the brains and brawn behind Nairn Concrete until his untimely death. Betsy was determined to carry on her husband’s legacy, the family-owned ready-mix concrete business opened in 1957.

