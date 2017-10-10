Nate misses Plaquemines

by Jason Browne

Like the rest of Southeast Louisiana, Plaquemines was largely spared from the effects of Hurricane Nate.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office reported “no significant damage” and no spike in 911 calls parish-wide from the Oct. 7 storm. A Sunday morning Facebook post by the Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported just six Entergy customers in the parish reported losing power. By the time most residents woke up Sunday the Belle Chasse Ferry was running and a boil water notice had long been lifted.

