National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week: April 12-18

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week was April 12-18. Sheriff Jerry Turlich would like to take this opportunity to recognize the PPSO dispatchers along with the operators with the Plaquemines Parish Government, who are the first contact in an emergency situation. Thank you for your commitment and dedication to the residents of Plaquemines Parish and to the first responders you support!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/