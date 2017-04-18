New Orleans Air Show returns this weekend

By Jason Browne

Six years since its last air show, the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Belle Chasse is itching to scramble the jets again this weekend.

“We have a lot of pent up demand,” said commanding officer Capt. Mark Sucato, commenting on the clamor for planes since the last New Orleans Air Show in 2011. “We are extremely excited about the air show.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/