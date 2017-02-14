New PPSO Special Investigation & Intelligence Unit makes arrest

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. announces the arrest of a Plaquemines Parish Inmate by his new Special Investigation & Intelligence Unit with one count of introducing contraband into a correctional institution.

Matthew Sanders, 32, was transferred to the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on

July 22, 2016 from the Allen Parish Detention Center. In early January, the newly formed Special Investigation Unit received intelligence advising cellular phones were being smuggled into the detention center. On Jan. 19 the investigation revealed Sanders had possession of a cellular phone and was taking self portraits (selfies). During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Sanders would text the images to a third party, who would later post the images on his Facebook page on his behalf.

