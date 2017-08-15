New School Year... New Flag

Boothville-Venice Elementary started the school year off by "Making this world a Better Place' (this year's theme), and new flags. Boothville-Venice Fire Department's Chief Ray Carter, Cathy Carter, Rachel Mason, Lance Barrois, Michael Merrick, and Robert Kruithof and Ms. Devin's fourth grade class hoisted the new American and State flags for the 2017-2018 school year. Mrs. Maria Prout, the principal, sincerely thanks the fire department for always supporting the school and partnering with them in all of their endeavors.

