New Year’s wishes for Plaquemines in 2019

“I’m a big promoter of unity and I hope we continue to work together for a stronger community.”

- Jerry Turlich, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff

“Much success! I wish the new administration much success as they look forward to another year.” - Rev. Michael Jiles, Pastor Bethlehem Baptist Church in Braithwaite

“I wish for the parish to come together and work as a team and get rid of the hate and the few bad apples. I’m wishing everyone in Plaquemines Parish a happy and healthy new year.” - Billy Nungesser, former President of Plaquemines Parish

“I hope we can start addressing the needs of Plaquemines Parish’s infrastructure as a whole and make life like it used to be. We have opportunities for our people to be employed, for our graduates and skilled laborers to get hired. I hope the we can develop a positive attitude between administration and council.” -John Barthelemy, District 1 Council Member

