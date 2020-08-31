News from the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse

Belle Chasse Rotary celebrates the August birthdays of members... Sarah Tesvich, Danica Ansardi and Valerie Sercovich. Wishing them many many more years.

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse welcomed their newest member, Eric Lundin, pictured with Rotary President Tray Ansardi. After retiring from a distinguished career as a Marine, Eric obtained a Masters in Regional & Urban planning and recently retired from the City of Slidell as their Director of Planning and Building Safety. In 2014, he was Certified as a Floodplain Manager by the Association of State Floodplain Managers. He and his wife, Veronica moved to Plaquemines Parish last year. Both Plaquemines Parish and the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse would like to continue to welcome them to our community.

