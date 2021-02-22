News from the The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jerry Turlich is pictured with DEA Special agent Supervisor Bill Ard and Special Agent George Cazavenette along with Plaquemines Parish Sheriffs Office Major Kevin Johnson who joined us to discuss the ongoing fight against drugs in this parish. They educated us on how they go about building cases in order to obtain a conviction and to ultimately get these criminals off the streets. They also gave us information on how to help keep our kids safe and what to look for on their phones and the internet.

The Rotary of Belle Chasse recently welcomed their District Governor, Elizabeth Van Sant (pictured with President Tray Ansardi) to their weekly luncheon meeting. Elizabeth provided additional information to members about their worldwide "ShelterBox" partnership... a global organization made up of people who believe in shelter as a human right – that shelter from the chaos of disaster and conflict is vital. In 2012, Shelter-Box became Rotary International's first Project Partner and remains the only disaster relief charity.

