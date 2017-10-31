Nielsen among graduates of newest certified port executive class

Ralston MacDonnell, MacDonnell Group President welcomed another group of seaport managers and executives from across the US to the CPE Certified Port Executive Program as they completed the intensive program in New Orleans. Members of this class represented port authorities, terminal operators and senior executives from government.

