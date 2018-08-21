Non-profit group restores monuments at Courthouse

By Jason Browne

Monuments to fallen soldiers from Plaquemines Parish were cleaned and restored last month thanks to New Orleans’ non-profit Monumental Task Committee.

MTC President Pierre McGraw said the World War I monument in front of the Parish Courthouse in Pointe ala Hache has been on his group’s radar for some time. The MTC was seeking opportunities to expand its free service outside city limits and, with the 100-year anniversary of Armistice Day (the day World War I ended) approaching on Nov. 11, his group decided to take a trip down the road.

