By Jason Browne

Plaquemines YMCAs are getting a jumpstart on water safety ahead of pool and beach season. On May 15, all third graders from Boothville-Venice Elementary and South Plaquemines Elementary were at the Buras YMCA for the Y’s Safety Around Water program

