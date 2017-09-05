One for perspective

One4Love Fitness & Mentoring toured the Plaquemines Parish Jail with a group of 15 young men Aug. 15. Founder Tony Henry Jr. organized the trip to “deter kids from making poor decisions and to see the consequences they may face upon breaking the law.” The group spoke to Chief of Corrections Orbon Tinson and other Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Offi ce corrections officers to learn about daily life in jail.

