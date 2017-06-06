One4Love awards scholarships to SPHS grads

One4Love Fitness & Mentoring of Plaquemines Parish awarded seven $250 scholarships to seniors from South Plaquemines High School in recent weeks and plans to award three more scholarships shortly. One4Love, a non-profit founded in 2015 by Tony Henry of Port Sulphur, mixes exercise and personal training with mentorship for parish youth. One4Love recently hosted a basketball tournament at Belle Chasse High School May 27 to raise money for the remaining scholarships.

