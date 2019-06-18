Opposition crystallizes around proposal for Belle Chasse Bridge toll

Support for a new Belle Chasse Bridge has dropped precipitously since the state Department of Transportation’s May 29 meeting announcing a $.45 toll, each direction, for Plaquemines residents to cross the bridge.

2,367 individuals responded to a Gazette survey gauging response to DOTD’s proposal for a public-private partnership (P3) to build a new fixedspan bridge, demolish the old draw bridge and decommission the Belle Chasse Tunnel. Respondents overwhelmingly opposed the toll and expressed skepticism that state and local officials are adequately representing Plaquemines residents in lieu of a public vote on the project.

