Orange Fest puts events on hold

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival Officers and Board of Directors to place festival activities on hold while they determine the feasibility of hosting their annual events for 2020.

With the 74th festival not scheduled to take place until December, the organization’s leadership is hesitant to make a premature decision about moving forward so instead they decided to put all of their events on hold, including the Queen’s selection (held annually in September), the King’s Coronation Ball (held annually in November), and the Orange Festival (held annually the first weekend in December). The first event being canceled is the June membership meeting when organizers traditionally begin their new year of planning. A future update will be announced regarding the July meeting.

Beyond the feasibility of hosting large gatherings associated with the festival’s events, the board decided during these uncertain economic times, asking community businesses for sponsorships crucial to the success of a festival, could negatively impact fund raising in the future.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/