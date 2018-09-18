Orange Queen ready to serve as role model

By Jason Browne

Blair Nicole Jones is ready for all the fun that comes with being named 2018 Orange Queen, but she’s more excited about the service opportunities that accompany the crown.

Jones, 20, of Belle Chasse is dual-majoring in elementary education and special education at LSU. She said one of the best aspects of college life is visiting and working with students at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge.

