Ordinance to File a Lawsuit Against Louisiana Fails

Plaquemines’ last hope to kill tolls on the future Belle Chasse Bridge came to an end before it even got a chance to begin at the September 24 Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District (PPHTD) meeting. At the last port meeting on September 10, District 5 Port Commissioner Benny Rousselle announced that they would not file the lawsuit so they could engage “certain individuals (involved with the bridge project)” in negotiations.

Evidently, those negotiations did not lead to anything substantial. Rousselle re-introduced the ordinance to file a lawsuit against the bridge project at the September 24 meeting.

“The company (Plenary Group) and the state [of Louisiana] have no incentive to negotiate anything with just an ask,” he said. “This is an effort to reduce the 700 million dollar number that will be extracted out of [Plaquemines] from this toll bridge.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/