Ordinances to dismiss suits, reorganize Rec & PROWM fail

By Jason Browne

Two ordinances with the potential to signifi cantly shake up the Plaquemines Parish Government went down in flames at the April 26 parish council meeting.

First, District 3 council member Kirk Lepine’s resolution “encouraging” Parish President Amos Cormier III to dismiss the PPG’s three remaining suits against former employees failed 4-5, with Lepine, Beau Black (District 2), Charlie Burt (District 6) and Jeff Edgecombe (District 8) voting in favor.

