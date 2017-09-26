PABI Coastal Committee surveys land loss from above

By Jason Browne

Photographs are useful, but to get a true sense of the land loss plaguing Plaquemines Parish, the best view is in person and from above.

The Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry partnered with the National Wildlife Foundation and Southern Seaplane of Belle Chasse to give the PABI Coastal Committee a good, long look at what sea level rise, subsidence and marsh destruction are doing to the Plaquemines coast.

On Sept. 7, members of the Coastal Committee took an hourlong look at the Plaquemines coastline from 1,200 feet in the air. From three planes, the group received a guided tour of everything going wrong at the water’s edge, and a handful of projects producing new land.

