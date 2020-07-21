Palazzo announces his candidacy for District Attorney

Prominent Belle Chase attorney and businessman Leo Palazzo has announced his candidacy for District Attorney. The former lead attorney for Plaquemines Parish plans to enter the race on the first day of qualifying.

“I am blessed to have received so much support for this campaign. We have a real need in this parish for an efficient and fair criminal justice system. That’s what this campaign is all about and that’s what I’ll stand for as the next District Attorney,” said Palazzo.

Palazzo resides in Belle Chasse with his wife Dana and son Leonardo. After graduating from Holy Cross High School and Loyola School of Law with his Juris Doctorate, Palazzo opened the Palazzo Law Firm and Select Title, LLC. He has been practicing law for 27 years and is committed to the community of Plaquemines Parish. During law school he served as the Student Body President, Lead Attorney in the American Trial Lawyers Association Trial Competition, and member of the Clinic Program, successfully trying and winning cases on behalf of individuals’ rights. Protecting the rights of victims, as well as the rights of due process for the accused, are values Palazzo takes to heart.

