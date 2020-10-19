Pandemic won’t stop Operation Christmas Child- It’s Time to Pack!

It’s that time of year when Plaquemines Parish residents are again making an impact worldwide through simple Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts.

The Crossroads Church, located at 308 Avenue J in Belle Chasse, will have their Annual Operation Christmas Child Annual Packing Party on Sunday, November 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The community is invited to pack shoeboxes full of toys, school supplies and other goodies to send to needy children in 150 countries on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse Ministries. Proper protocols for COVID will be followed.

