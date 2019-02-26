Parish clearing trailers once used for government offices

Last week, the parish began clearing out some of the eyesore trailers government offices were forced into in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

On Feb. 18 the Plaquemines Parish Government tore down the termite and mold infested triple-wide trailer once used by the Plaquemines District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s Office left that building in October 2014 to move just a few hundred feet away to the former Permit and Engineering Department Building on Avenue G, which was itself slated for demolition before the DA moved in.

Plaquemines DA Charles Ballay said the Parish President Kirk Lepine is currently in negotiations with contractors to get the renovation of Building 201 at the Plaquemines Government Complex back on track to serve as the DA’s Office’s headquarters.

