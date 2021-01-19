Parish Council Honors the Life of Frank Patti Sr. with Plaque

A proclamation that officially establishes January 14, 2021 as “Dr. Frank J Patti Sr. Day” in Plaquemines passed by a unanimous 9-0 vote at the January 14 Plaquemines Parish Council Meeting. Dr. Frank Patti Sr. was one of the original founders of Mississippi River Bank (MRB), a longstanding community bank in Plaquemines. He died on February 18, 2020.

“Frank [Patti’s friendship] was a blessing to me, I’ll miss him, and I’m just so happy we were able to do this for him,” district 4 council member Dr. Stuart Guey, Jr. (who was listed as the one responsible for bringing this proclamation to the council on the agenda) said.

Patti was born and raised in Hammond, Louisiana and graduated from Hammond High. He was a World War II Army Veteran where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge, receiving a Bronze Star for his bravery in combat.

