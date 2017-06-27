Parish Director threatens suit, alleges retaliation by council

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Council has 30 days to reinstate Director of Operations Stanley Wallace’s starting salary, or the parish will face another lawsuit.

Wallace and his lawyer, Glenn McGovern of Metairie, submitted letters dated June 19 to the Plaquemines Parish Government and council expressing their intention to bring legal action within 30 days of the receipt of those letters ifan “amicable resolution” cannot be reached. Specifically, McGovern said Wallace wants his salary restored to the $85,000 he and Director of Public Works Michael Jiles were earning before the council slashed their pay to $36,000 in February over an alleged yearsold backlog of work requests.

