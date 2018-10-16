Parish President candidates share visions for Plaquemines at debate

By Jason Browne

Parish President Amos Cormier III, District 3 council member Kirk Lepine and former District 7 council member Burghart Turner squared off in the first presidential debate of election season Oct. 10 at Belle Chasse High School.

Plaquemines Parish Debates, which hosted the event, posted video of the debate to its Facebook page. The candidates will meet again Oct. 17, again at BCHS, for the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry’s Candidate Forum.

