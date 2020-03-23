Parish schools, state officials anticipate suspension of state testing

Plaquemines Schools officials are responding to the twists and turns of the novel coronavirus at the local level while state officials take aim at loosening statewide and national mandates.

In the wake of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 13 proclamation closing all state schools until April 9, the Plaquemines Parish School Board held a special meeting March 17 to declare a state of emergency for the school district. The declaration gives Superintendent Denis Rousselle enhanced authority to make decisions without waiting for the school board to vote on everything in open meetings.

St. Bernard Parish Schools also held a March 17 special meeting to declare a state of emergency.

